Newton, NC – Recognizing that the death of a partner is one of life’s most profound losses, Carolina Caring is offering a free, 5-week support group for anyone who has lost a spouse or companion beginning on Monday, October 2nd, and continuing every Monday in October from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Carolina Caring’s Newton campus, located at 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC. Led by trained bereavement counselors, group members will gather with others who are walking a similar path of grief. Throughout the sessions, members will have an opportunity to share memories of their loved ones, learn more about the grief process and gain helpful coping skills. Space is limited and early registration is encouraged. To register, please visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828.466.0466, ext. 3201.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit healthcare provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine, hospice care for all ages, and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Piedmont. For more information about Carolina Caring, please call 828.466.0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.