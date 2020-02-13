Hickory – Church of Christ hosts Men’s Breakfast and Training for Spiritual Battle on Saturday, February 16th at 8:30am. This meeting also takes place every 3rd Saturday at 8:30am at Hickory Church of Christ, 1218 Fairgrove Church Rd., Hickory, NC, around back in the church Fellowship Hall.

Please bring your breakfast sandwich and enjoy FREE coffee and fellowship. The group will discuss what it is to be Kingdom Men, based on Tony Evans’ workbook and video series “Kingdom Man.”

Revelation 12:9 The great dragon was hurled down—that ancient serpent called the devil, or Satan, who leads the whole world astray. He was hurled to the earth, and his angels with him.

Come learn how to be the leader you’re destined to be in the realm of influence where God has placed you. From attending, you’ll be better-equipped to be the Dragon Slayer you were made to be. Contact the church office at 828-464-4983 or hickorycofc@gmail.com, for more info.