Newton, NC – Mark your calendars for Saturday, May 8th and the celebration of National Train Day! There will be several events going on at the SE Narrow Gauge & Shortline Museum in Newton, NC, including a free debut concert from “The Depot Joes,” a folk-bluegrass band that highlights the musical talent among museum volunteers. This talented group tells the story of local railroad history through the entertaining power of music.

The hour-long concert will begin at 1pm and will be in the depot plaza adjacent to the train station. In addition to the band, all of the model railroads will be operating throughout the day, and guided tours of the museum will occur at 11am, 12pm, and 2pm. For another treat, the historic Alexander Railroad #6 locomotive will be operating at 1pm. Museum hours are 10am-4pm on Saturday, and there is no cost for admission. The Southeastern Narrow Gauge & Shortline Museum is located at the Newton Depot at 1128 North Main Avenue in Newton. Call 980.858.4266 for more information or visit www.newtondepot.com.

Photo: The Depot Joes’ debut performance of their folk/bluegrass material will happen on Saturday, May 8 at the Newton Depot. Bottom to top: Robert Cline, Josie Fowler, Kristen Morris, James Glenn, and Matt Bumgarner.