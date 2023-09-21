Hickory – Hot off Broadway, the wildly funny, flat-out, foul-mouthed farce, POTUS will be on stage in the Firemen’s Kitchen at the Hickory Community Theatre from October 20 through November 4.

One four-letter word is about to rock 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. When the President unwittingly spins a PR nightmare into a global crisis, the seven brilliant, and beleaguered women he relies upon most risk life, liberty, and the pursuit of sanity to keep the commander-in-chief out of trouble.

At the center of this chaos is the President’s Chief of Staff, Harriet – a tough, no nonsense woman, who’s been doing most of the presidential work for years. Making her HCT debut in this role is local actor Melissa Grozier.

Although POTUS is her first HCT production, Grozier is no stranger to the stage. Her previous experience at other theatre’s includes playing Evalita in DADDY’S DYIN’ WHO’S GOT THE WILL, Harlene Frye in SOUTHERN FRIED FUNERAL and Nikki Crandall in THE MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940, all for CAST, and most recently Dr. Harrington in A GAME with Foothills Performing Arts.

A North Carolina native, Grozier hails from Wilkesboro and has lived in Hickory for the last 17 years. Offstage she is the Global Sales Manager for Esko Graphics and spends her free time cheering on the Carolina Hurricanes, junk journaling, reading and going to concerts.

“My favorite things about the Hickory Community Theatre,” she says, “are the variety of shows and the tremendous talent. I auditioned for POTUS because the script pushes boundaries and gets me out of my comfort zone.”

POTUS is rated R for strong language and adult situations. Consider yourself warned. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

The Hickory Community Theatre’s 75th anniversary season is sponsored by A Cleaner World, Green Park Dentistry, Paramount Automotive and Sunbelt Xpress. POTUS is produced in association with Dad’s Garage. The Hickory Community Theatre is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County.

PHOTO: Melissa Grozier plays Harriett in POTUS, coming to the Hickory Community Theatre October 20 through November 4. For tickets and more information visit hickorytheatre.org or call 828-328-2283.