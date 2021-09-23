Newton, NC – The Downtown Newton Development Association (DNDA) and Hickory Museum of Art announce the postponement of the Foothills Folk Art Festival until May 14, 2022.

The decision to postpone the festival’s return to Downtown Newton was made in accordance with the event’s longstanding reputation of providing the best possible experience for exhibiting artists, volunteers, community partners, sponsors, and guests. With Catawba County’s new weekly cases of COVID-19 rising steadily since July and local hospitals announcing unprecedented patient volumes in emergency departments largely due to the spike in COVID-19 cases, DNDA and Hickory Museum of Art leadership agreed the most effective way to maintain the festival’s commitment to folk artists and their work is to protect the health and safety of all parties involved.