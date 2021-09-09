Hickory — Foothills Faith and Fellowship, a Christian young adult group based in western North Carolina, is excited to invite any interested person to a park picnic at Glenn Hilton Park in Hickory on September 10, at 5 p.m.

Started in 2019 by area young adults to bring fellow young people together over Christianity, the group has expanded to include locals of all ages and anyone who would like to experience faith-based friendship.

Organizer Aaron Kohrs says, “I’m excited that Foothills Faith and Friendship has grown – we started the group for young adults – but people of all ages have attended to find faith-based fellowship. We have a core following that has become close and we want everyone in the area to have the opportunity to make new friends over faith!”

The group will meet at the Glenn Hilton Park gazebo (near park entrance) at 5 p.m. on Friday, September 10. There will be free food and drink provided, shared prayer and scripture study, and then a group park walk.

Foothills Faith and Friendship is meeting outside as precaution during the pandemic and masks are welcome.

Contact organizer Aaron Kohrs at 828-578-2732 or go to Facebook.com/HickoryChristianYA.

All are welcome. If weather does not allow outdoor meeting, check the group’s Facebook page for alternate plan.

Foothills Faith and Friendship is sponsored by St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Corinth Reformed Church, and Episcopal Church of the Ascension. The group was started in 2019 and its mission is to provide faith-based fellowship for area young adults and ministry through friendship.