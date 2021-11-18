Hickory – Foothills Faith and Friendship, a Hickory-based young adult Christian group, welcomes all people to a Thanksgiving of Sharing on Monday, November 22, 6 p.m., at St. Aloysius Catholic Church’s lower level in Hickory.

With the awareness that the holiday season is the busiest, but also loneliest, time of year for many, Foothills Faith and Friendship will host a public Thanksgiving dinner for all who want to share a meal with new friends.

Attendees are asked to bring food to share with several people and canned (dry) food items to be donated to the local soup kitchen.

There will be a seasonally-appropriate scripture reading and discussion, prayer, showing of a short Thanksgiving movie, games and social time, and dinner. All ages and faiths are welcome.

Says organizer and founder Aaron Kohrs, “I am so proud of what this group, started in 2019 to bring western North Carolina young adults together, has become. Each time we meet, new people come and make connections. I have seen those connections grow into friendships!”

For more information, go to Facebook.com/HickoryChristianYA. Foothills Faith and Friendship is sponsored by St. Aloysius, Corinth Reformed, and Episocpal Church of Ascension.

RSVP and send questions to organizer Aaron Kohrs at aakohrs121@yahoo.com or 828-578-2732.