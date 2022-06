Morganton, NC – Foothills Conservancy announces registration is now open for our annual Our Big Backyard Summer Camp! This free camp is a great opportunity for your 6-10 year old to experience nature in a fun, engaging way. Our Big Backyard takes place July 25-29, 2022.

OBB prioritizes participants with financial barriers to participating in traditional summer camps, which is why we offer this experience at no cost!

Our goal is to help connect kids with nature through STEAM activities and outdoor adventures!

Camp includes activity kits to complete at home and (optional) in-person meet up opportunities like aquatic exploration, book club, yoga and more. We’ll make conservation connections along the way to teach campers about our amazing western North Carolina region!

To register, please visit: https://www.foothillsconservancy.org/obb