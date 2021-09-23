Canton, NC – Are you a Balsam Range fan? Would you like to help the residents of Haywood County who experienced devastation from recent flooding of the Pigeon River? If you answered “Yes” to either of these questions, then you have an opportunity.

Canton Lions Club and Clyde Lions Club for coming onboard as co-sponsors for this great community event. Presented by Balsam Range, United Way of Haywood County, Town of Canton, Clyde Lions Club, Canton Lions Club and The Smoky Mountain News, “Grit & Grace: A Flood Relief Benefit for Haywood County” will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, October 2nd, at Sorrells Street Park in downtown Canton.

Hitting the stage will be acclaimed bluegrass group Balsam Range, with Americana sensation Amanda Anne Platt & The Honeycutters opening the show. The event is to not only raise funds for those in need following the devastating flood waters in August in the communities of Canton, Cruso, Bethel and Clyde, but also to provide a moment to gather together as neighbors and friends, and enjoy some live music. Balsam Range is a fiery quintet hailing from Haywood County. The highly-popular act has become the stuff of legend in recent years, as seen by the band’s numerous number one radio hits, chart-topping albums and International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) awards, including “Entertainer of the Year” (2014, 2018) and “Album of the Year” (2013, 2017), amid several other honors.

The show is free and open to the public, with a $20 suggested donation at the entrance. All proceeds from the evening will go to the United Way of Haywood County, which will provide disaster relief for flood victims. Food trucks and craft beer will also be sold onsite.

Bring your lawn chairs and your good attitudes for an unforgettable night of Appalachian music under the stars. Monetary donations from local businesses, organizations and private citizens are currently being accepted.

For more information, you can contact Garret K. Woodward, at garret@smokeymountainnews.com