Hickory – The Hum presents The Chain-Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band on Saturday September 24, 2022 at 8:00pm!

Comprised of an all-star line-up of some of the Southeast’s finest musicians, The Chain is The ULTIMATE Fleetwood Mac EXPERIENCE!

Dani Kerr – Stevie Nicks

Carmen Tate – Christine McVie

Mark Brown – Lindsay Buckingham

Ryan McCoy – John McVie

Bo Baxter – Mick Fleetwood

Steve Green – Guitar & Vocals

Tickets available at etix.com or https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/8355927/the-chain-fleetwood-mac-tribute-hickory-the-hum

The Hum was manifested from a vision of music, business and community minded people to provide Hickory, NC and surrounding areas an outdoor music and event space like none other. The founders started this venture by listening to our friends and neighbors and asking them what do you want? Their replies were resounding “Something different”, “something outside”, “something that Hickory can be proud of, “something family friendly” The guys at the Hum listened and guess what? We’re doing it. The Hum is a space that will be different, exciting and a community point of pride. A place to gather with old friends, to meet new friends and most importantly a place to get down and boogie.

The Hum was born from collaboration, and we want your input! Send us your thoughts on new bands / acts / artists / movies / food trucks / beverage vendors / other types of vendors you want to see. Tell us what was awesome, what could’ve been better and stay in touch. We can’t wait to see you at our next show!