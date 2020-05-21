Hickory – This Memorial Day, let us remember those who sacrificed their lives for the peace and security of our country. May their sacrifice be a constant reminder of things that matter. We are Land of the Free, because of the Brave.

The American Flag represents that freedom and sacrifice., and several local businesses have partnered to raise the level of attention and appreciation for those who died serving our country as well as those who work tirelessly to enable and support our American Freedom, Liberty and Pursuit of Happiness. Together, they have purchased thousands of flags for FREE distribution in our community. Their goal is to honor and remember our fallen heroes, unite our community, and support our local restaurants.

Support these participating local restaurants and pick up a free flag while you’re there! Free flags are available at Backstreets Bar & Grill, BOCA, DaVinci’s, Donut Life, Fourk, Hatch Sandwich Bar, Hickory Wine Shoppe, Market on Main, Olde Hickory Station, Olde Hickory Tap Room, Shell’s BBQ, Village Inn Pizza Parlor, WOOD, Café Rule, Charlie Graingers, Thai Lotus, Olde Tavern, Windy City Grill, Vintage House and Rancho Viejo.

Please display your yard flag to honor the sacrifice of those who died serving our country.

The local sponsors supporting this event are: Spectrum Financial, Peoples Home Equity, Custom Design Group, Cosmo Motors, Adventive, Broome Associates, Mike Johnson’s Hickory Toyota, Martin Starnes & Assoc. CPAs, K. Dorran Swearngan, CPA, Moss Marlow Builders, K. Dorran Swearngan, CPA, and CertaPro Painters.

Veterans & Volunteers Assembled Flags for distribution