Hickory – Are you ready to purchase your first home but don’t know where to start in this dynamic housing market? Join Tami Fox from Keller Williams Realty and Justin Shuffler from Prime Lending on Thursday, April 14 at 6:30pm to learn all the basics you’ll need to know to purchase your first home! For adults. This program is free but space is limited so registration is requested.

For more information, please call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 3rd Street NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public. Advanced registration is requested for this program. To register call 828-304-0500 or sign up online at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/.