Hickory – All ages-Celebrate Go Out and Skate Day by customizing your deck! Design a vinyl decal to print out on the Cricut machine and customize your board. Bring your skateboard or pre-order a board from First in Flight Skate Shop, (828) 569-2030, www.firstinflightskateboards.com. This event will take place on Wednesday, June 21 from 3-6 p.m. at First in Flight Skate Shop, located at 14 2nd St SE, Hickory, NC. Registration is required and will open three weeks before the event.

Patrick Beaver Memorial Library Registration is required. To register or for more information please call 828-304-0500 or visit us online at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/ . Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 3rd Street NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.