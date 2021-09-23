Hickory – Lenoir-Rhyne University will host a 3 part series on the ‘First Friday’ of each month concerning different aspects of the pandemic. Come to enjoy wholehearted engagement in the intellectual life of our community.

Oct. 1 at 10:00 a.m.: Dr. Taylor Newton (Psychology)

Nov. 5 at 10:00 a.m.: Dr. Ryan Luhrs (Music)

Dec. 3 at 10:00 a.m.: Dr. Randall Bergman (Public Health)

All series are In Rudisill Library room 127 on the LR campus or presentations will be livecast via Zoom at www.lr.edu/first-fridays

Due to space and safety limitations during the pandemic, all visitors are required to wear a mask while on campus and in-person attendance will be limited to the first 30 registrants. You can sign up at www.lr.edu/first-fridays.