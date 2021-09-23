Hickory – Lenoir-Rhyne University will host a 3 part series on the ‘First Friday’ of each month concerning different aspects of the pandemic.First Friday Sessions At LRU Come to enjoy wholehearted engagement in the intellectual life of our community.

Oct. 1 at 10:00 a.m.: Dr. Taylor Newton (Psychology)
Nov. 5 at 10:00 a.m.: Dr. Ryan Luhrs (Music)
Dec. 3 at 10:00 a.m.: Dr. Randall Bergman (Public Health)

All series are In Rudisill Library room 127 on the LR campus or presentations will be livecast via Zoom at www.lr.edu/first-fridays

Due to space and safety limitations during the pandemic, all visitors are required to wear a mask while on campus and in-person attendance will be limited to the first 30 registrants. You can sign up at www.lr.edu/first-fridays.