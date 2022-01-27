Hickory – A new three-part First Friday lecture series at Lenoir-Rhyne University will begin Friday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. featuring Rebecca Alt, Ph.D., assistant professor of communication. Alt’s presentation is entitled “Not NCAA Property: The Critical Voice of Student-Athletes.”

First Friday lectures are open to the public but space is limited. In-person attendance in Lenoir-Rhyne’s Rudisill Library room 127 will be limited to the first 30 online registrants, and all visitors are required to wear a mask while on campus. The lecture will also be livestreamed via Zoom. Registration and other details may be found at lr.edu/first-fridays.