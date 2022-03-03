Hickory – The second of this semester’s three-part First Friday lecture series at Lenoir-Rhyne University will take place Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m. featuring Brent Driggers, Ph.D., professor of New Testament at Lutheran Theological Southern Seminary. Drigger’s presentation is entitled “Learning Scripture Cross-Culturally: The Case of Mark’s Gospel.”

First Friday lectures are open to the public. This month’s lecture will be online-only and will be livestreamed via Zoom. Registration and other details may be found at lr.edu/first-fridays.

Brent Driggers