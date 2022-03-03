Hickory – This weekend, March 3-5, mark the final performances of the new play, BY THE BEAUTIFUL BEAUTIFUL SEA in the Firemen’s Kitchen at the Hickory Community Theatre. Performances are at 7:30pm Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Mystical, enchanting and somewhat mysterious, the play deals with issues of family, identity and just what it means to be human. Viewer discretion is advised, as this play contains subject matter that some audience members may find upsetting.

Tickets for all performances are $16 for adults and $10 for youth and students.

Tickets are available online at hickorytheatre.org or by calling the box office at 828-328-2283. Weekday box office hours are 12-5, Wednesday through Friday, or one half-hour before any performance.

For the protection of both the patrons and the performers, the Hickory Community requires that all patrons wear a mask or other face covering while inside the building.

The HCT’s 73rd season is sponsored by Paramount Automotive and Sunbelt Xpress. HCT is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County.

PHOTO: Christian Underwood is Tomas in the new play, BY THE BEAUTIFUL BEAUTIFUL SEA, now on stage in the Firemen’s Kitchen at the Hickory Community Theatre. For information, show times and tickets visit hickorytheatre.org or call 828-328-2283. Photo by Katherine Stone.