Hickory – The Hickory Community Theatre’s production of Bekah Brunstetter’s popular dramatic comedy THE CAKE will present its final three performances this weekend, May 5-7 in the Firemen’s Kitchen.

A new favorite with local audiences, THE CAKE is a heartwarming, and sometime tense, story about what happens when love and faith collide. With cake so good you could take a nap in it, a surprise lesbian wedding, and a reality show announcer whose narrative style can get a little too personal, this sweet comedy just might make you laugh until you cry. Frosting will fly as Della tries to figure out how her faith and her love for family can co-exist.

Performances this weekend are Thursday through Saturday at 7:30pm. Saturday night is the final performance and seats are going fast. Tickets are $16 for adults and $10 for students and are available online at hickorytheatre.org or by calling 828-327-3855.

The Hickory Community’s 73rd season is sponsored by Paramount Automotive and Sunbelt Xpress. HCT is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County. THE CAKE is produced by Ken Wilkinson and Allen Wood, III.

PHOTO: Cara Vander Wiel is Della and Bill Parrish is Tim in THE CAKE. Photo by Ken Burns Photography.