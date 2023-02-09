Films New To Disc

New to Disc:

Lightyear Entertainment:

The Return of the Swamp Thing (1989) Jim Wynorski’s follow up to the 1982 original makes the leap to 4K disc in a new edition that retains commentaries and a thirty-minute documentary.

MPI:

Gerry Anderson: A Life Uncharted (2021) is a documentary portrait of the life and times of the creator of such shows as Stingray, Space 1999 and Thunderbirds. The film utilizes audio recordings of Anderson in order to tell his story in the unique film.

Arrow:

The Vagrant (1992) Bill Paxton buys a starter home and must contend with the vagrant living across the street in this horror thriller from makeup effects master Chris Walas. Extras include new interviews, trailer and image gallery.

.com for Murder (2002) Nastassja Kinski, confined to a wheelchair after a skiing mishap, gets more than she bargained for after delving into the world of online dating. Rock stars Huey Lewis and Roger Daltrey also turn up in the film. Extras include featurettes and archival interviews.

Disney:

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) The long-awaited sequel to Black Panther makes its disc debut this week in both Blu Ray and 4K editions.

Mickey and Minnie: 10 Classic Shorts (1928-47) is a new Blu Ray collection of animated shorts featuring the beloved characters.

Kino:

That Man Bolt (1973) Fred Williamson is the martial arts expert of the film’s title who’s been tasked with taking down a crime syndicate. Extras include a new interview.

If I Were a King (1938) Ronald Colman and Basil Rathbone star in this romantic adventure set in 15th century Paris, directed by Frank Lloyd. Extras include a new commentary.

Marco Polo (1962) Rory Calhoun is the legendary 13th century explorer in this Cinemascope biopic. Extras include a new commentary.

Sorrowful Jones (1949) Bob Hope and Lucille Ball’s first onscreen pairing gets a Blu Ray release this week from the label, which includes the film’s trailer.

Raw Wind in Eden (1958) Esther Williams and Jeff Chandler are lovers whose lives are disrupted by plane crash survivors in this film noir set on a Mediterranean island. Extras include a new commentary.

Congress Dances (1931) is a pre code romantic comedy starring Lilian Harvey getting its first ever Blu Ray release. Extras include a new commentary.

A World Apart (1988) Barbara Hershey is the wife of exiled Communist Gus Roth, who is forced to endure a 90-day jail sentence after her husband’s departure, in this drama from filmmaker Chris Menges. Extras include a filmmaker commentary and interview with co-star Jeroen Krabbe.

Shout/Scream Factory:

Bubba Ho Tep (2002) Don Coscarelli’s adaptation of the Joe R. Lansdale book, starring Bruce Campbell and Ossie Davis, comes to 4K UHD disc in a new edition that includes the previously issued extras.

Criterion:

Three Colors Trilogy (1993-94) Kryzysztof Kieslowski’s landmark trilogy of films, Red, White and Blue, get a 4K upgrade this week from the label. Extras from the previous Blu Ray edition have been retained.

Questions/comments? filmfan1970@hotmail.com.