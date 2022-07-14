Hickory – Ready for a field trip? Elementary age kids and their families are invited to visit one of the library’s favorite neighbors, the Catawba Science Center! Meet us at the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library and we will head over to the Science Center together. On our tour, we will take turns visiting the planetarium and the aquarium. Registration is required. Please register at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/event/field-trip-to-catawba-science-center/

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 3rd Street NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.