Valdese, NC – The Town of Valdese presents the Family Friday Night Summer Concert Series continues this Friday, July 7th with the band FracXured at 7pm at Temple Field – 400 Main Street West Valdese, NC 28690.

FracXured is a high energy party band formed in 2000 by Orthopaedics Surgeons Jeff Keverline(lead vocals) and James Stanislaw (drums), along with accomplished Bassist Brian Smith and Guitarists Richard Poarch and Jim Carrier. FracXured performs throughout western NC and has a large following of loyal fans who pack their performances. Their music is widespread and includes influence from 80s rock and roll , southern rock, and bands from today. They enjoy intricate vocal harmonies and complex guitar riffs which keep the room hopping.

FracXured has been featured in Hickory’s Octoberfest, Charlotte’s Porsche Parade and several benefit concerts in the Hickory/Lenoir area. They entertain any opportunity to perform live for enthusiastic crowds who want to have a good time.

The event is held on Temple Field located behind the Old Rock School. Bring a lawn chair & your dancing shoes! Concessions will be available for purchase. There are numerous opportunities for dinner at the local restaurants downtown. Activities for all ages will also be offered such as corn hole, ring toss, giant Jenga & more! Make your plans to join us in Valdese this summer.

For more information about Valdese Family Fun Night Concert Series, please visit https://www.visitvaldese.com.