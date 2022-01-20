Hickory – An opening reception for Full Circle Arts’ current competition/exhibition “It’s Music to My Eyes” was planned for January 20, but the event has been postponed to Thursday, February 17, 6:00-8:00pm.

The art, however, will be on display January 20 to February 19, and individuals are welcome in the gallery when it is open Thursdays and Saturdays.

The show was judged by Byron Jones, a retired educator, artist, and lover of music. The winners are:

First prize: Falling Isn’t Flying Floating Isn’t Infinite, by Alison Willard

Second prize: Too Hot to Handle, by Cinders

Third prize: Then Play On, by Beth Oczkowski

Honorable mentions: Quilting Is Music to My Eyes, by Regina Bruns, Dancer, by Madeline Finley, Patsy Cline, by Jackie Finley, An Evening at the Blue Note, by Meredith Janssen, Violin, by Mark Poteat

The artists were asked to show how music affects them in their art and their lives.

Their works include the large and the small: painting, photography, fiber art, mosaic, mixed media, paper quilling, and more, even a beautifully painted guitar.

Many of the artists have described in writing what inspired them to create their particular work of art.

Mr. Jones is also displaying his own art in a separate exhibition.

Full Circle Arts is a non-profit artists’ cooperative located in downtown Hickory, 42-B Third Street NW. Hours currently are Thursday, 11:00am to 5:00pm and Saturday, 10:00am to 2:00pm. Please visit our website at http://www.fullcirclearts.org.

Photo: Falling Isn’t Flying Floating Isn’t Infinite, by Alison Willard.