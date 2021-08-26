Valdese, NC- The Town of Valdese looks forward to welcoming Michael Cosner & The Fugitives to the stage on Temple Field, behind the Old Rock School this Friday night, August 27th from 7-10pm.

In these days, when electronic drum beats and heavily distorted guitars have become the norm in Country Music, Michael Cosner is a throwback. Steel guitar and Telecaster chicken pickin’ reign supreme in Michael’s music. As a songwriter, themes like love, faith and family form the foundation of his songs. Michael began performing when he was 7 years old. His first performance was in Mocksville, NC when he performed “Cryin’ My Heart Out Over You” with his father’s band. In 1998, after graduating from college, Michael became front man for a very successful, regionally touring band called Native Son. During this time, Michael learned the necessary skills to be a great vocalist & entertainer.

In 2001, Michael left Native Son to focus on songwriting. In 2007, Michael met and teamed with hit songwriter/producer, Byron Hill to write songs and music for an independent film. Since then, they have continued to work together. In March of 2012, with Byron producing, Michael recorded STAY COUNTRY, his first collection of original material, In March of 2013, he was signed to the Nashville based independent label, BHP Recordings.

Subsequently, STAY COUNTRY was released to digital and retail outlets. In June of 2016, Michael’s song, “Kickin’ It Down the Road,” was picked up by Mickey Gilley to be the title track of his new album. Another of Michael’s songs, “Carry On,” has been recorded by Norwegian Country Music star, Ottar Johansen.

Over the years, Michael has shared the stage with many great, national artists such as Gary Allan, Shenandoah, Tim, McGraw, Lee Ann Womack, Sara Evans, Marty Stuart, Gene Watson, Marty Raybon, Sawyer Brown, Lee Greenwood, Bill Anderson, Wade Hayes, Jim Lauderdale, The Time Jumpers, Mickey Gilley, Joe Diffie, Billy “Crash” Craddock, The Malpass Brothers and many others.

Plan your visit to Valdese this Friday night by visiting the downtown district for many great eats and shopping. For those who like a snack during the concert, concessions will be for sale provided by Heritage Middle School PTO and a 50/50 raffle will be offered. This event is free for all to enjoy. Bring a lawn chair, picnic blanket and plan to spend the evening with a great night of music!

The Valdese Family Friday Night Summer Concert Series is proudly sponsored by Farris Insurance Agency, Settlemyre Nursery and Los Compadres Mexican Restaurant. For further information about events in Valdese and the full Family Friday Night schedule go to visitvaldese.com or call 828-879-2129.

Michael Cosner