Hickory – Just a note to let you know Family Care Center staff are still working, in the office and from home. Our Second Chance Silent auction is postponed until June 20.

We are thankful Catawba County Schools are feeding our kids breakfast and lunch Monday-Friday.

While we are closed to the public, we continue to assist our families as we can, as well as move new families into vacancies as quickly and safely as possible. Someone is in the office everyday, Monday-Friday, at least from 9-12. Please call 828-324-9917 and let us know if you’d like to drop off some items to us. We thank you in advance!

Here’s a list of items needed:

Toilet paper or paper towels

Disinfectant

Liquid Laundry Soap

Toothpaste

Deodorant

Sanitizing wipes

Canned fruit

We would put any monetary donation to good use as well.