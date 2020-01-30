Hickory – Join us at the Ridgeview Branch Library on Monday, February 3 from 6-7 PM as we welcome April Vigart from the NC Cooperative Extension. April will spotlight what food is currently in season and available locally, where you can buy it, and how you can use it in a variety of different recipes. She will also demonstrate how to access the NC Cooperative Extension’s mobile local food guide, which can be used to find what local foods are available wherever you are in the state.

For more information, call 828-345-6037. Ridgeview Branch Library is located at 706 1st Street SW, at the corner of 1st Street and 7th Avenue SW, beside Ridgeview Recreation Center. All library programs are free and open to the public.