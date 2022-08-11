Hickory – Join Dr. Tiffany Christian, PhD, for a presentation on the aspects and impacts of cultural appropriation on Saturday, August 13th at 1:00 pm at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library. This program is presented in collaboration with the Hickory Community Theatre and is intended to explore modern issues associated with the historically-based musical MEMPHIS. The musical, which will be on stage at the theatre from August 26 through September 10, is loosely-based on the story of Dewey Phillips, a Memphis radio disc jockey. Phillips was the first to broadcast the young Elvis Presley’s debut record, “That’s All Right”.

This presentation is free and open to the public. Registration is not required, however there is a limit of 45 people, first come, first served. For more information, please call 304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 3rd Street NE on the SALT Block.

MEMPHIS will be presented at Hickory Community Theatre’s Jeffers Theatre August 26th to September 10th. Tickets for this production are $16 for adults and $10 for youth and students. Tickets may be purchased online at www.hickorytheatre.org/memphis or by calling 828-328-2283.