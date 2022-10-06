Hickory – United Way agency Exodus Homes and Exodus Missionary Outreach United Church of Christ Church will host a special “Everything Free” Community Outreach event on October 8, 2022 from 11:00am – 2:00pm at the Ridgeview Recreation Center, 700 1st St SW in Hickory. During the outreach event, Exodus will be giving away free furniture, clothing, Bibles, haircuts, manicures, birthday cakes, face painting, and a hot dog lunch for all who attend. The furniture giveaway is first come first serve so the public is encouraged to come early and claim the pieces they want. Furniture delivery will be provided by Exodus Works in the Hickory area for $15 paid in advance. Clothing includes Big Dog T-shirts, new men’s suits, socks, and other items people may need.

This will be a lively event with great music, a resource fair with many local help agencies, voter registration, and voter information. The Republican and Democratic parties have been invited to come and share their platforms with the community. A focus for voter information will let all people with felony convictions know that they can register and vote in the upcoming election. Powerful testimonies of recovery from addiction and incarceration will encourage the community that people can learn a new way to live. Exodus has been hosting these outreach events for the past 24 years and thousands of people have received help and hope through them.

For more information about the Exodus Everything Free Community Outreach, please contact the Rev. Susan Smith at 828-962-8196 or revsusansmith@gmail.com.