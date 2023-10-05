Hickory – Visit the Kidsfest area for a variety of fun and interactive activities during Oktoberfest, October 13, 14 and 15 in Downtown Hickory.. Along with fantastic stage acts, there will be Arts & Craft Vendors, Food Trucks, Face Painters and Hair Creations, Kristin’s Little Big Farm and inflatiables.

The stage headliner for Friday and Saturday is DJ Willy WOW. DJ Willy Wow was featured on the GRAMMY® nominated album “All One Tribe” (2021), and is a children’s songwriter, music producer, voice-over artist, radio personality (SiriusXM), and celebrity DJ. His signature high-energy performances have entertained thousands of families from the White House lawn to South Africa.

There will be two shows on Saturday performed by Nouveau Sud. The Nouveau Sud Circus Project is a contemporary social circus initiative rooted in the “underground” dance/acrobatic/physical theatre scenes present in the vast array of cultures in the urban regions of Charlotte.

Sunday’s headliner is Uncle Devin. Uncle Devin is an award-winning drummer and percussionist who specializes in “Family Funk.” Known as “The Children’s Drumcussionist,” he is a national leader in the family music industry. The Uncle Devin Show is an interactive musical experience for children that uses percussion instruments to cultivate their minds.

Other acts include The InterACTive Theater of Jef- roving and stage performances throughout the weekend. Whether onstage or roving, Jef is a quiet kind of guy. He juggles and balances things. He involves his audience members to help him when he’s confused and to play along with his mime, mask, and variety arts shenanigans. He even leads sing-a-longs!

Also performing will be Pitch Perfect (Teen Glee Group) and Hickory Ballet & Performing Arts.

Oktoberfest will have a variety of Food Trucks throughout the festival, with 34 vendors there will be something to satisfy everyone. You can also stroll thru the over 60 arts and crafts vendors, along with various artists demonstrating their skills.

The Main Stage, Commscope Stage and Singer/Songwriter Stage will offer a variety of music, including an Oom-pah band.

For more information on Oktoberfest 2023, or sponsorship information please visit the website www.hickoryoktoberfest.com or email info@downtownhickory.com.