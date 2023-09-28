Hickory – United Way agency Exodus Homes and Exodus Missionary Outreach United Church of Christ will host a Everything Free Community Outreach on September 30, 2023 from 11:00am – 1:00pm at the Ridgeview Recreation Center, 115 7th Ave SW in Hickory 28602. This will be a lively family friendly event with great music and powerful testimonies of recovery from addiction and incarceration. They will be giving away a large amount of new adult and children’s clothes from Wal Mart, and other free items including furniture, haircuts, manicures, face painting, birthday cakes, NIV Larger Print Bibles, free at home COVID tests and COVID vaccines from the Health Department, and a free beef hot dog lunch for all who come. Voter registration will be provided by the League of Women Voters and the Hickory Branch NAACP.

They will also have a resource fair of local help agencies who will have many free SWAG items to give away as well. The free furniture is given away on a first come first serve basis so participants are encouraged to come early to tag the pieces they want. Exodus Works will be on hand to deliver furniture in the Hickory area for $15 paid in advance. For more information, please contact the Rev Susan Smith, 828-962-8196 or revsusansmith@gmail.com.