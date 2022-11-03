Hickory – Carolina Caring, the Catawba County Veterans Service Office and the Hickory Elks Lodge invite the community to participate in a free event recognizing veterans for their great service to our nation on Friday, November 11 at 11 a.m. at L.P. Frans Stadium in Hickory.

The program will feature a special address from Marine Corps Colonel Tim Herndon, a decorated veteran who served throughout the Western Pacific, Mediterranean and Adriatic Sea to include Beirut, Bosnia, and the Persian Gulf during Operation Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom.

The Hickory Elks Lodge will continue its longstanding tradition presenting the Distinguished Veterans Award and a special presentation to the City of Hickory. Music will be provided by well-known musician Nathan Hefner who has entertained audiences all over the east coast for more than 25 years. Boxed lunches will be available following the program.

Those attending are encouraged to donate new blankets, socks, sleeping bags, or other cold weather gear that will be given to veterans in need through the Foothills Veterans Helping Veterans, a non-profit, community-based organization that seeks to connect veterans to resources through local agencies. Collection bins will be at the entrance of the stadium.

In the event of inclement weather, the program will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 237 2nd St. NW, Hickory, NC. Please check the CarolinaCaring.org website or Facebook page for up-to-date information. If you have additional questions, email wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828.466.0466 extension 3201.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, non-profit health care provider. They specialize in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine, hospice care, and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Piedmont. For more information about Carolina Caring, please call 828.466.0466 or visit CarolinaCaring.org.