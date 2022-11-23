Hiddenite, NC – As a special part of their Christmas season at the Lucas Mansion, the Center invites the public to enjoy a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus on Saturday, December 10th from 2– 5pm!

This family friendly event will be held at The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center located at 316 Hiddenite Church Road in Alexander County. Cost of admission is only $5. Ages 5 and under free! Please call (828) 632-6966 to RSVP or register online at hiddenitearts.org so that Santa’s helpers can better prepare for your visit!

Each floor of the Lucas Mansion will be open and filled with lights, decorations, and sounds of the season embracing this year’s theme, “Home for the Holidays.” Santa and Mrs. Claus will greet visitors of all ages in the Lucas Mansion Art Gallery located on the 2nd floor of The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center. Everyone is invited to bring their wish list, have a picture taken, enjoy sweets, and hot cocoa! All three floors of The Center feature exciting things from a gemstone exhibit and antique toys, to artist Lori White’s winter art exhibit. Remember to help support local businesses and artists by purchasing a gift for someone on your list in our artist’s gift shop!

FOR MORE INFORMATION or to learn more about the Hiddenite Center, call 828-632-6966, or email info@hiddenitearts.org, or visit hiddenitearts.org