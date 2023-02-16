Hickory – The Friends of Hickory Public Library are sponsoring our annual bookmark contest for area elementary and middle school students. This contest is part of Hickory Public Library’s National Library Week celebration.

All area children grades K-8 are invited to participate and submit one bookmark each. A winner will be chosen from each grade. The winners will receive a prize and will have their bookmarks printed and used as bookmarks available to the public at Hickory Public Libraries. A selection of bookmark entries will be on display at both Hickory Public Library branches during National Library Week, April 23-29, 2023.

This year’s theme is, “There’s More to the Story.”

Entry forms and contest rules may be picked up at either library branch. Forms and information packets have also been sent to area public and private schools. Entries must be received at either library by Wednesday, March 15. The winners will receive an award certificate and a prize at a reception held at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Thursday, April 27 at 5 p.m. There will also be a prize for the public and private schools with the highest percentage of participation.

For information about the bookmark contest, visit either branch or call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 3rd Street NE on the Salt Block. Ridgeview Branch Library is located at 706 1st Street NW.