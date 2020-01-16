Hickory – Join us on select Tuesday evenings at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library with WHKY film critic Joe Barrett to watch and then discuss classic films that were inspired by books. The films, dates, and times are Fahrenheit 451 (1966) on January 21 at 6:30 p.m., To Sir with Love (1967) on February 4 at 6:30 p.m., and A Night to Remember (1958) on February 18 at 6:00 p.m. After watching the film, Barrett will lead a discussion including some details behind the production of the films and about those involved.

The first film of the series to be shown at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 is Fahrenheit 451 from 1966. It is based on the 1951 Ray Bradbury novel of the same name. This film was directed by François Truffaut and stars Oskar Werner and Julie Christie. The story is set in an oppressive future where a fireman whose duty is to destroy all books begins to question his task.

The facilitator Joe Barrett became addicted to movies in 1963 upon seeing From Russia, with Love. He had access to a large number of movie theaters in both NJ and NY, where he saw hundreds of films throughout the 1960s, 70s, and 80s. Barrett was a Division Manager of 12 theaters and a drive-in for several years, worked as a production assistant and cameraman in motion pictures, TV shows, commercials, and even made Amos Famous in his first cookie commercial. He is currently doing weekly movie reviews on 1290 WHKY/102.3 FM which is in its 19th year and has interviewed many TV and film personalities. He has addressed the movie business for various Rotary Clubs and business meetings and resides in Hickory.

For more information, please call 304-0500 ext. 7235. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 3rd Street NE on the SALT Block.

