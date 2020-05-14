Hickory – The Shelter At Home guidelines are not stopping downtown Hickory from hosting the annual Spring Art Crawl! Visit the Downtown Hickory Facebook page to check out the virtual event on May 16th. An album of local artists and their sponsoring business will be posted within the event page on May 16th. Stroll along the virtual route of artists as they showcase their talents right to your home!

Contact information for the artists and businesses supporting them will be provided. See something you would like? Just get in touch with the artist. Like to support a local downtown business? Please get in touch with them. Please support everything local!

This is event is supported by the Hickory Downtown Development Association and its members. Like, share, and support local artists! https://www.facebook.com/downtownhky/