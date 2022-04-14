Hiddenite, NC – The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Emerging Artist Exhibit will feature the work of Mackenzie Jenkins of Taylorsville during the months of April and May 2022.

Mackenzie is a talented 18 year old currently attending CVCC and working to earn an Associate’s in Art. She plans to later transfer to Western Carolina University where she can further her studies and earn a Bachelor’s Degree in graphic design. Her interest in art sprouted during the 2020 Covid quarantine. After finding it to be her niche, she started her journey to becoming an artist. Currently, animals are a favorite for her to paint. She explores the fun that painting can be by going beyond a paintbrush. Mackenzie has used spoons, butter knives, and toothbrushes to create some of her art. She uses mostly acrylic paint, but occasionally makes charcoal portraits. Be sure to make a trip to see the talent and artistic creativity that Mackenzie has invested into these paintings and portraits on display.

Emerging Artist exhibits are located on the third floor of the Center’s Lucas Mansion and are free and open to the public Monday – Friday from 10:00am until 4:30pm and on Saturday from 10:00am until 3:00pm. Don’t miss this beautiful exhibit!

For more information, please visit hiddenitearts.org , call 828-632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org or find on Facebook and Instagram.

Mackenzie Jenkins