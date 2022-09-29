Hiddenite, NC – The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center Lucas Mansion Gallery features Cathy Keaton for their Emerging Artist Exhibit. Keaton is to native of Alexander County, now living in Raleigh, NC.

Cathy Keaton’s artistic journey began when she agreed to join a senior citizen art class as a favor for a friend. In the class, Keaton and her classmates participated in “Raleigh’s People In Portraits.” She marks that first class as an awakening to her creativity. As a result, she has passionately continued to take other various art classes. Finding a passion for art later in life has helped her in many ways. Keaton states that she makes time to create art everyday due to the therapeutic way it helps clear her mind and fuel her spirit.

This exhibit will be on display October 1st through November 2022 on the 2nd floor gallery of the Lucas Mansion at 316 Hiddenite Church Rd, Hiddenite. The gallery is free and open to the public weekdays from 10:00 am until 4:30 pm and on Saturdays from 10:00 am until 3:00 pm.

For more information or to learn more about the Hiddenite Center, call 828-632-6966, or email info@hiddenitearts.org, or visit hiddenitearts.org.