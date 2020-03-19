Hickory – Emergency Food Programs provided through Food Pantries and Soup Kitchens in Hickory, North Carolina and surrounding cities:
Hickory Food Pantry
31 1st Avenue SE
Hickory, NC 28602
(828) 327-0979
www.ccmhickory.com
Second Harvest Food Bank Catawba Branch
538 1st Ave SW
Hickory, NC 28602
www.secondharvestmetrolina.org
Hickory Soup Kitchen
110 2nd St Pl Se
Hickory, NC 28602
(828) 327-4828
hickorysoupkitchen.org
The Corner Table
122 N Main Street
P.O. Box 1051
Newton, NC 28658
828-464-0355
www.thecornertable.org
Lenoir Soup Kitchen
1113 College Ave SW
Lenoir, NC 28645
(828) 758-1411
Burke United Christian Ministries Soup Kitchen Food Pantry
305 B W Union St
Morganton, NC 28655
(828)433-8075
www.bucm.net