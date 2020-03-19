Hickory – Emergency Food Programs provided through Food Pantries and Soup Kitchens in Hickory, North Carolina and surrounding cities:

Hickory Food Pantry

31 1st Avenue SE

Hickory, NC 28602

(828) 327-0979

www.ccmhickory.com

Second Harvest Food Bank Catawba Branch

538 1st Ave SW

Hickory, NC 28602

www.secondharvestmetrolina.org

Hickory Soup Kitchen

110 2nd St Pl Se

Hickory, NC 28602

(828) 327-4828

hickorysoupkitchen.org

The Corner Table

122 N Main Street

P.O. Box 1051

Newton, NC 28658

828-464-0355

www.thecornertable.org

Lenoir Soup Kitchen

1113 College Ave SW

Lenoir, NC 28645

(828) 758-1411

Burke United Christian Ministries Soup Kitchen Food Pantry

305 B W Union St

Morganton, NC 28655

(828)433-8075

www.bucm.net