Newton, NC – The NC State Cooperative Extension Catawba Center announces several cooking classes that can be taken in-person or via Zoom (online). Eat healthy while supporting local farmers.

2022 Cooking Class Dates are 4/13, 5/11, 6/15, 7/13, 8/17, 9/14, 10/12. Wednesdays from 6-7 p.m. at N.C State Cooperative Extension is located at Catawba County Center 1175 S. Brady Ave. Newton, NC.

Please register by the Friday before each class so we can make arrangements with farmers.

Classes Cost $10 and includes a locally sourced bag of produce. If you are attending the class in person at the Extension Office you will pick up your produce bags at the end of class. If you are joining Zoom, you can pick up your bags at the Catawba County Library in Newton after 3:00 on the day of class. If you buy multiple tickets and need to cancel or change dates, refunds and changes will only be given if you cancel or change by 5 p.m. on the Friday before class. By Saturday, we will have already bought supplies. If you miss an in-person class, you will be able to pick up your bag the next day at the Ext Office. Virtual participants will be donating their bags to the library personnel helping us with the class. For more information call 828-465-8240, or email alvigard@ncsu.edu.

To register online, please visit: https://bit.ly/36ULHt8.