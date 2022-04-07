Dino Easter Egg Hunt

Saturday, April 9 at 8am

Catawba Science Center

Join us for Dino Egg Hunting Saturday, April 9th! For the price of admission enjoy searching for Dino eggs in CSC’s Main Building and keep the fun Dino-themed prize inside. Check-in opens at 8:00 AM at any CSC admission desk; members get in FREE! There will be a designated space to hunt for kids aged 5 and under. The egg hunt will begin at 9:15 AM in the North Lobby.

The popular exhibit Dinosaurs! is coming to Carpenter Hall in 2022!

Catawba Science Center is located on The SALT Block, 243 3rd Ave NE., Hickory, NC, NC 28601.

Easter Brunch with the Easter Bunny

Saturday, April 9 at 10am

Newton Parks and Rec.

Brunch will be served during a first seating at 10 a.m. and a second seating at 10:30 a.m. A movie matinee will begin at 11:15 a.m. Guests are invited to enjoy photo opportunities, craft activities, and more. Goody bags will be provided.

The event is open to children ages 10 and younger and will be held at the Newton Recreation Center, 23 South Brady Ave. Reservations are required. Preregistration is $7 per child; registration at the door will be $10 as space allows.

For more information and to make your reservations, please call the Newton Recreation Center at 828-695-4317.

Children’s Easter Egg Hunt

Saturday, April 9 at 10am

Henry Fork River Park, Hickory

Hop on down for the 35th Annual Children’s Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 9th at Henry Fork River Park. The event will kick off at 10:00 am and follow the schedule below:

0-2 year olds 10:00 am

3-4 year olds 10:30 am

5-6 year olds 11:00 am

7-12 year olds 8:15pm (bring a flashlight)

There will be plenty of candy, Easter activities and fun for the whole family.

Sponsors for this event include the Hickory Elks, Everett Chevy & Crossnore Communities for Children.

Senior Easter Egg Hunt

Thurs., April 14 at 3:15 pm

Westmont Senior Center, Hickory

All seniors ages 50 and above, as well as their grandchildren are invited to the Senior Easter Egg Hunt on Thursday, April 14th at 3:15 pm at Westmont Senior Center.

Come out for a good old fashion egg hunt, ice cream sundae bar and lots of great fellowship.

For more information, contact Charla Davis at 828-324-1200. The Westmont Senior Center is located at 1316 Main Ave Dr NW, Hickory, NC 28601.

Glow in the Dark Easter Egg Hunt

Sat., April 16 at 7:30 pm

Samuel William Davis Sr. Multipurpose Field (outside Brown Penn Recreation Center), Hickory

Can you find them all?! The Glow in the Dark Easter Egg Hunt will be on Saturday, April 16th at Samuel William Davis Sr. Multipurpose Field. The event will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and follow the schedule below:

5-8 year olds 8:00 p.m.

9-12 year olds 8:30 p.m.

A big thank you to the sponsors of this event: @LGFCU & @HealthyBlueNC.

For more information, contact Todder Clark at nclark@hickorync.gov or 828-324-8007.