Newton, NC – Newton Central Recreation Center and the East Newton Community are delighted to present the East Newton Christmas Parade at 1 p.m. Dec. 21.

Everyone is invited to get in the holiday spirit for the parade, which will feature drummers from Newton-Conover High School, floats, community groups, dancers, hayrides, live music, classic cars and more. Hot dogs and cocoa will be provided, along with a food giveaway.

Parade participants will line up on South Ervin Avenue just south of the intersection of East E Street beginning at 11 a.m. The parade will run north on South Ervin Avenue, turn left on East A Street, turn left on South Caldwell Avenue, turn left on East E Street and proceed to Stadium Avenue.

Parade viewers are invited park their cars and watch the parade at the parking lots of St. Paul’s Church, New Jerusalem Church and Central Recreation Center.

Planning for this holiday event is currently under way, and individuals in groups interested in participating in the parade are encouraged to register now. The following are just some of the categories welcome to enter the parade: groups in Christmas attire, church choirs, church vans, businesses, day care centers, motorcycle groups, bands, classic cars and public safety vehicles.

To register for the parade or for more information, contact Linda McCorkle at 828-465-7477.