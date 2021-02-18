Hickory – Registration is now open for The Eighth Annual Autolawn Party, presented by Hickory Museum of Art (HMA) and Paramount Automotive. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 15 on the SALT Block Lawn, located at 243 Third Avenue N.E., Hickory. The Autolawn Party is a celebration of the road’s number one traveler – the automobile. The car show will look a little different this year to keep everyone safe and healthy. Cars will be spaced further apart to allow for social distancing and hand sanitizing stations will be available in various convenient locations. However, everything you’ve come to love about the event — amazing cars, great food, beer garden, etc., — will still be onsite! HMA’s Executive Director, Jon Carfagno stated, “We’re grateful for how our event organizers have responded to the health crisis. This year’s Autolawn Party will continue to celebrate creativity, innovation, and design, but do so in a responsible way. We know that participants will have a great time on the lawn and hope that many will also enjoy a socially-distanced visit our ‘Works by Warhol’ exhibition that day.”

This year’s theme features the roadster. A roadster (also known as spider, spyder) is defined as an open two-seat car with emphasis on sporting appearance or character. Initially an American term for a two-seat car with no weather protection, usage has evolved to include two-seat convertibles. Traditionally, The Autolawn Euro Classic Car Show has limited vehicle participation exclusively to European models. However, in recognition of the spirit of the roadster, some American roadster models will be featured in this year’s car show. If you have a roadster that you would like us to consider, please contact Event Co-Director, Charlie Zagaroli by email at theautolawn@gmail.com. Of course, everything else about The 8th Annual Autolawn Euro Classic Car Show will be business as usual – an entry by registration, peer-judged show of European classic cars and motorcycles.

Early Registration:

• Deadline: April 19, 2021

• Guaranteed lawn parking for vehicles

• First car is $30; additional cars are $25 each

• Includes one complimentary event hat per first entry

• Enjoy early check-in and reduced set-up times

Standard Registration:

• April 20, 2021 – September 10, 2021

• Fees will go up to $35 per car (first and additional cars)

• Based on space availability (cannot guarantee lawn parking)

To register, go to: www.theautolawn.com/registration

The number of awards per class are based on the number of entrants. First place prizes will be awarded to entry classifications German, Italian, British, Other European Makes and European Motorcycles. Additional classifications may be added based on participation or theme such as Spectator’s Choice, Best Roadster, Hagerty Youth Judged Best in Show, and Best in Show (Overall). The public will have the opportunity to cast their vote for the People’s Choice Award. Voting takes place between 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., with only one ballot per person.

The Euro Classic Car Show offers a wide-range of high quality, original European vehicles in an intimate, yet informal setting, without the pressure of a traditional Concours event. The fundraising event to benefit HMA educational programming features a Euro Classic Car Show, youth judging program, art exhibits, live music, food court, beer garden, and more.

Presenting sponsors: Porsche of Hickory and Paramount Automotive Group, located on Hwy 70 Hickory. For more information visit www.Paramountauto.com

For more information about the Autolawn Party, visit theautolawn.com.

Hickory Museum of Art was founded in 1944 to collect, care for, and exhibit American art. Today, almost 75 years later, the Museum has evolved into an arts center featuring an extensive permanent collection of art objects across all mediums as well as offering a variety of education classes for all ages. Hickory Museum of Art is located on the SALT Block, 243 3rd Avenue NE, Hickory. Admission is free. For more information about museum exhibitions, art classes, field trips, and events, visit www.HickoryArt.org or call the Museum at 828-327-8576, ext 201. Business sponsorship information is also available at the same telephone number.