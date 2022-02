Hickory – Liam Smith with Eagle Scouts Troop 771 is raising money for the Hickory Soup Kitchen. The money that is raised will go towards Liam’s Eagle Scout Project to redo the garden at the Hickory Soup Kitchen.

Come on out and support us on Saturday, March 5th from 10am- 5pm for a BBQ Fundraiser in the Hickory Soup Kitchen Parking lot located at 110 2nd St Pl SE, Hickory, NC 28602. Cost is $10 a plate.

Questions? Call the Soup Kitchen at (828) 327-4828.

Liam Smith, Eagle Scout