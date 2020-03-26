Hickory – For the safety of all customers and City staff, effective March 24, Hickory utility customers are asked to only utilize the drive thru at City Hall for making regular utility payments. The drive thru will operate on expanded hours from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Customers may pay by cash, check, or money order at the drive thru window, or submit payments through the 24-hour drop box at the drive thru. As always, Hickory utility customers may also submit payments online at www.HickoryNC.gov.

The Collections Division on the second floor of City Hall remains open for regular services; however, no utility payments will be accepted at the counter in City Hall.