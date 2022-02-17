Hickory – Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church will be holding a drive-thru chili dinner for two on Saturday, February 26th. Menu includes 1 quart chili, 1/2 pint slaw, 2 pieces of fresh-baked cornbread, and 2 homemade brownies. Cost is $15.00. Time of the event will be from 4PM until 7PM, or until sold out.

Wesley Chapel has hosted similar events for over 20 years. Proceeds go to local, national and international missions.

Simply drive to the station at the front of the church to order and pay. Then drive to the pick-up station. Cash or checks accepted for payment. No need to get out of your car. Hoping to sell out quickly, so come early!

Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church is located at 2613 Wesley Chapel Road, Newton, NC 28658, in the Blackburn community.