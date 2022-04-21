Statesville, NC – The Downtown Statesville Wine Walk is the premiere event for wine lovers! Spend Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 3-7pm in beautiful Downtown Statesville tasting remarkable wines and exploring our fantastic downtown shops, restaurants Downtown Statesville Wine and businesses.

Tickets for the 2022 Wine Walk are $22.50 if purchased in advance and $30 on the day of the event (if available). *sales tax and additional processing fees not included in ticket price. No refunds – all sales are final.

Ticket includes a commemorative wine glass and 20 tasting tokens. Participating locations will each be assigned a specific wine(s) and ticket holders will travel from place to place, using tasting tokens to sample the wines of their choice. A free trolley shuttle will be provided for quick travel around the event. All wines being sampled will be available for purchase through Wine Maestro – Downtown Statesville.

Wine Walk Tickets Include One (1) Souvenir Wine Glass, Twenty (20) Tasting Tokens, Walking Map, and Wristband.

To purchase tickets online, please visit: www.downtownstatesville.com/winewalk

This event will take place rain or shine; all tastings and entertainment will be held inside participating shops, restaurants and businesses. For more information, call 704-878-3436 or email us at info@downtownstatesvillenc.org.