Hickory – Sit back, relax, and enjoy the show! Family Film Fridays will take place at Union Square in Downtown Hickory on the second and fourth Fridays of June, July, and August.

Schedule:

June 24 – Soul

July 8 – Paddington

July 22 – The Iron Giant

August 12 – Space Jam

August 26 – Coco

The movies are free to the public and are weather permitting. Concessions and games will be available before each movie begins. Showtime will be around 8 p.m. Audience members are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs.

Family Film Fridays are sponsored by the City of Hickory; Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism; Footcandle Film Society; Hickory Youth Council; and Hickory Downtown Development Association.

For more information, please contact the Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department at 828-322-7046.