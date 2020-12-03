Hickory – Head to Downtown Hickory this holiday season for our first Snowman Stoll! Participating Downtown businesses will be displaying unique snowmen for the whole family to enjoy as Downtown heads into the holiday season! A map of the Stroll may be picked up at participating businesses.

Businesses include:

MuscleRX

Focus Newspaper

Lindy’s Furniture Outlet

Lindy’s Furniture

Life Doesn’t Succ

Polished Head to Toe

Taste Full Beans

Trade Alley Art

Lou Lou’s Corner

Nailed it DIY

Girl Scouts

Ella Blu

Olde Hickory Tap Room

Artisan Soapery

Splentique Fashion Boutique

Mint + Modern

Thistle Dew Nicely Florals and Gifts

AR Workshop

Olde Hickory Station

Take pictures! Share! Tag Downtown Hickory!

The Snowman Stroll is hosted by Hickory Downtown Development Association and sponsored by Focus Newspaper and Jackson Creative.

Hickory Downtown Development Association (HDDA) is a private, non-profit 501 (c) 6 organization with a thirteen member volunteer Board of Directors. Funding for the organization is comprised of membership dues, grants, donations, and event sponsorships.