Hickory – Head to Downtown Hickory this holiday season for our first Snowman Stoll! Participating Downtown businesses will be displaying unique snowmen for the whole family to enjoy as Downtown heads into the holiday season! A map of the Stroll may be picked up at participating businesses.
Businesses include:
MuscleRX
Focus Newspaper
Lindy’s Furniture Outlet
Lindy’s Furniture
Life Doesn’t Succ
Polished Head to Toe
Taste Full Beans
Trade Alley Art
Lou Lou’s Corner
Nailed it DIY
Girl Scouts
Ella Blu
Olde Hickory Tap Room
Artisan Soapery
Splentique Fashion Boutique
Mint + Modern
Thistle Dew Nicely Florals and Gifts
AR Workshop
Olde Hickory Station
Take pictures! Share! Tag Downtown Hickory!
The Snowman Stroll is hosted by Hickory Downtown Development Association and sponsored by Focus Newspaper and Jackson Creative.
Hickory Downtown Development Association (HDDA) is a private, non-profit 501 (c) 6 organization with a thirteen member volunteer Board of Directors. Funding for the organization is comprised of membership dues, grants, donations, and event sponsorships.