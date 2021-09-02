Hickory – Save the date! On Thursday September 9, 2021 the Downtown Hickory Art Crawl brings artists, art demonstrations, and music to Downtown Hickory. Many artists and galleries will be displaying their creations in a walkable four city block area. There will be pottery, paintings, woodworking, and much, much more. Please remember the art work is for sale!

The Kick-Off Party will begin at 5:00 pm at Full Circle Arts, located at 42-B Third Street NW. Maps of the Art Crawl route and the participants will be available. Make sure to pick one up so you do not miss out on any of the artists.

The Western Piedmont Symphony will hold their third Side/Show event in multiple Downtown Hickory locations. This event is FREE to the public courtesy of the City of Hickory, and will be a part of Downtown Hickory’s Art Crawl.

Due to the pandemic, those attending the Downtown Hickory Art Crawl voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19. The HDDA wants to keep our friends, artists, business owners and family safe, so please social distance and wear a mask if able. Let’s all stay safe and healthy.

The Downtown Hickory Art Crawl is hosted by the Hickory Downtown Development Association and sponsored by Allegra Printing, Jackson Creative and FOCUS Newspaper.

Western Piedmont Symphony is a grant recipient of the North Carolina Arts Council and a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County. Business offices are located on the SALT Block at 243 Third Avenue NE, Hickory. Box Office hours are 10:00 am until 4:00 pm daily.