Washington DC – You know when the NEA and the president agree it must be serious, but that’s precisely what happened today when both said students must go online to continue their learning. So here’s your news wire to help you comply with what everyone agrees needs to happen…

THE CRISIS. It’s here, it’s everywhere, and we offer our support, gratitude and concern to all those enduring the worst. The Center For Education Reform (CER) may only be an education opportunity group, but we are doing what we can to both Flatten the Curve of Covid and to flatten its impact on education.

FLATTEN THE IMPACT. They say the more you can create predictability the better off your kids are. But what about adults, too? There’s no question that it’s hard to stay focused when there’s not a rhythm or a plan — for all of us! To help build predictably around learning — during the current COVID crisis and hopefully for long after — starting today CER is putting its team, time and resources at your disposal to help you navigate and turn that unpredictability on its head. The virus has given us plenty of lemons — so we’re making some lemonade. Starting with…

COUNTERING COVID: DON’T LET EDUCATION FALL IN THE CURVE. CER has put up an extensive resource page (https://edreform.com/countering-covid/) listing the tools and services available to students, families and educators everywhere, including free subscriptions and internet. We’ll be keeping tabs on those who are keeping tabs, sharing the best of the aggregators, product providers, media sources and above all — the real people who are doing the real work to fight the virus’ impact on learning. And that includes YOU. We’re highlighting what we’re seeing and learning daily from the extraordinary people and organizations we are following and making sure you have a place that you can go if you’d prefer not to hunt, and let us do the hunting for you. Check back regularly, as we will be updating daily if necessary to provide the newest and latest resources available to you.

