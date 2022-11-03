Hickory – The first Firemen’s Kitchen show in the Hickory Community Theatre’s 74th season, THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT, begins performances this weekend, starting Friday, November 4 at 7:30pm. The run continues through November 19.

The play is based on John D’Agata’s piece “What Happens There,” an essay written about the Las Vegas suicide of teenager Levi Presley. Jim Fingal, assigned to fact check the piece, ignited a seven-year debate on the blurred lines of what passes for truth in literary nonfiction. The play is witty and smart, as Fingal and D’Agata square off over how the author takes liberties with the truth in order to explore the human condition.

Performances of THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT are November 4-19, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30, Sundays, November 6th and 13th at 2:30 and Thursday, November 17th at 7:30 in the Firemen’s Kitchen.

The play is rated R for frequent foul language and audience discretion is advised.

Tickets for all performances are $16 for adults and $10 for youth and students. For tickets visit hickorytheatre.org or call the box office at 828-328-2283.

The HCT’s 74th season is sponsored by Paramount Automotive, Sunbelt Xpress and Frye Regional Medical Center. HCT is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County. THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT is produced by Hickory Allergy, Asthma and Sinus.

PHOTO: (from left) Nathan Ahlgrim, Joan Schmid and Christopher Honsaker in THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT, coming to the Firemen’s Kitchen at the Hickory Community Theatre November 4-19. Photo by Eric Seale.